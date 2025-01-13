Maxi Price (MAXI)
The live price of Maxi (MAXI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.77K USD. MAXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maxi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.14 USD
- Maxi price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the MAXI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAXI price information.
During today, the price change of Maxi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maxi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maxi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maxi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maxi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+1.07%
-16.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maxi is a fun loving purple being, having transitioned from a corporate mascot to living best life as a meme coin in the the Base ecosystem. Part a critique on the often absurd nature of incentive protocols in social media and part community driven meme coin. By utilizing humor and meme culture, Maxi encourages community engagement and facilitates thoughtful discussions about the implications of these incentive structures. This project highlights the potential of decentralized platforms to promote innovation and foster a more inclusive dialogue within the cryptocurrency space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MAXI to AUD
A$--
|1 MAXI to GBP
￡--
|1 MAXI to EUR
€--
|1 MAXI to USD
$--
|1 MAXI to MYR
RM--
|1 MAXI to TRY
₺--
|1 MAXI to JPY
¥--
|1 MAXI to RUB
₽--
|1 MAXI to INR
₹--
|1 MAXI to IDR
Rp--
|1 MAXI to PHP
₱--
|1 MAXI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MAXI to BRL
R$--
|1 MAXI to CAD
C$--
|1 MAXI to BDT
৳--
|1 MAXI to NGN
₦--
|1 MAXI to UAH
₴--
|1 MAXI to VES
Bs--
|1 MAXI to PKR
Rs--
|1 MAXI to KZT
₸--
|1 MAXI to THB
฿--
|1 MAXI to TWD
NT$--
|1 MAXI to CHF
Fr--
|1 MAXI to HKD
HK$--
|1 MAXI to MAD
.د.م--