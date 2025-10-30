The live Magallaneer price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MAGAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAGAL price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Magallaneer price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MAGAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MAGAL price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.00034207
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
Magallaneer (MAGAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:01:19 (UTC+8)

Magallaneer (MAGAL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00114614
$ 0
-0.93%

-2.02%

-10.92%

-10.92%

Magallaneer (MAGAL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAGAL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MAGAL's all-time high price is $ 0.00114614, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MAGAL has changed by -0.93% over the past hour, -2.02% over 24 hours, and -10.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Magallaneer (MAGAL) Market Information

$ 341.57K
--
$ 341.57K
999.74M
999,738,989.736031
The current Market Cap of Magallaneer is $ 341.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGAL is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999738989.736031. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 341.57K.

Magallaneer (MAGAL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.02%
30 Days$ 0-45.87%
60 Days$ 0-52.18%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Magallaneer (MAGAL)

It is the first ever treasure hunt memecoin inspired by Shiba Pirates exploring the web3 sea. It is a memecoin but will generate value to its holders by providing exclusive clues to finding hidden treasures (airdrops) online. We are the very early stage with a Market cap of 60K reached in just 3 days. It is built on the Solana blockchain and is going to continue to be in Solana, we have no immediate plans of building our own blockchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Magallaneer (MAGAL) Resource

Magallaneer Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Magallaneer (MAGAL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Magallaneer (MAGAL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Magallaneer.

Check the Magallaneer price prediction now!

MAGAL to Local Currencies

Magallaneer (MAGAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Magallaneer (MAGAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAGAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Magallaneer (MAGAL)

How much is Magallaneer (MAGAL) worth today?
The live MAGAL price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MAGAL to USD price?
The current price of MAGAL to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Magallaneer?
The market cap for MAGAL is $ 341.57K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MAGAL?
The circulating supply of MAGAL is 999.74M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAGAL?
MAGAL achieved an ATH price of 0.00114614 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAGAL?
MAGAL saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MAGAL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAGAL is -- USD.
Will MAGAL go higher this year?
MAGAL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAGAL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Magallaneer (MAGAL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

