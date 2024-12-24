Luna Inu Price (LINU)
The live price of Luna Inu (LINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.38M USD. LINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Luna Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.64K USD
- Luna Inu price change within the day is -4.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 749.17T USD
Get real-time price updates of the LINU to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Luna Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Luna Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Luna Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Luna Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Luna Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.24%
-4.90%
-25.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Linu aka Luna Inu is 100% community owned and decentralized. Linu's goals are to change the culture of crypto to one of community decision making, volunteering one’s skills, and preventing scams from taking over the space. The decentralized community banded together through adversity early in the project and flushed out centralized bad actors who tried to take over the project. The community triumphed and the project was revived. Decentralization won. The code is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu. The contract is renounced, minimizing the risk of a rug pull or centralization. Luna Inu uses memes, the most powerful tool of persuasion in the world, to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun. Memes can change the world.
