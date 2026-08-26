Lumint Price Today

The live Lumint (LUMINT) price today is $ 0.01141805, with a 19.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01141805 per LUMINT.

Lumint currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,307,552, with a circulating supply of 640.00M LUMINT. During the last 24 hours, LUMINT traded between $ 0.00945743 (low) and $ 0.01335294 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079033, while the all-time low was $ 0.0039976.

In short-term performance, LUMINT moved -7.17% in the last hour and -5.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.75K.

Lumint (LUMINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.31M$ 7.31M $ 7.31M Volume (24H) $ 46.75K$ 46.75K $ 46.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.25M$ 34.25M $ 34.25M Circulation Supply 640.00M 640.00M 640.00M Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lumint is $ 7.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.75K. The circulating supply of LUMINT is 640.00M, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.25M.