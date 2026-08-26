LOXI Price Today

The live LOXI (LOXI) price today is $ 0.00201493, with a 4.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00201493 per LOXI.

LOXI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,014,373, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LOXI. During the last 24 hours, LOXI traded between $ 0.00194705 (low) and $ 0.0023486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00535423, while the all-time low was $ 0.00171855.

In short-term performance, LOXI moved -1.47% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.77K.

LOXI (LOXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.01M$ 2.01M $ 2.01M Volume (24H) $ 4.77K$ 4.77K $ 4.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.01M$ 2.01M $ 2.01M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LOXI is $ 2.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.77K. The circulating supply of LOXI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.01M.