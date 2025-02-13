LOVECOIN Price (LOVECOIN)
The live price of LOVECOIN (LOVECOIN) today is 0.00016276 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 162.76K USD. LOVECOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LOVECOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.30M USD
- LOVECOIN price change within the day is -25.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of LOVECOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOVECOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOVECOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOVECOIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-25.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LOVECOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+27.72%
-25.26%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LoveCoin (LOVECOIN) is a cryptocurrency built around the core principle of love, aiming to create a more connected and compassionate world through the power of blockchain technology. It’s a token designed to bring people together, with a focus on fostering kindness, unity, and social impact. Every transaction and interaction with LoveCoin is infused with the idea of spreading positivity and uplifting others. Whether it's through supporting charitable causes, promoting acts of kindness, or incentivizing love-driven initiatives, LoveCoin is more than just a digital asset—it's a movement. With the goal of building a global community united by love, LoveCoin leverages the potential of cryptocurrency to inspire and create a world where love transcends all boundaries.
