Loosh Price Today

The live Loosh (SN78) price today is $ 1.32, with a 3.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN78 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.32 per SN78.

Loosh currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,497,792, with a circulating supply of 1.13M SN78. During the last 24 hours, SN78 traded between $ 1.26 (low) and $ 1.42 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13,810.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00467535.

In short-term performance, SN78 moved -2.72% in the last hour and +226.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 422.05K.

Loosh (SN78) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Volume (24H) $ 422.05K$ 422.05K $ 422.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulation Supply 1.13M 1.13M 1.13M Total Supply 1,130,594.719209422 1,130,594.719209422 1,130,594.719209422

The current Market Cap of Loosh is $ 1.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 422.05K. The circulating supply of SN78 is 1.13M, with a total supply of 1130594.719209422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.50M.