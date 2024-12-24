LOOPY Price (LOOPY)
The live price of LOOPY (LOOPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.63M USD. LOOPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LOOPY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 74.75 USD
- LOOPY price change within the day is +7.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00T USD
During today, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOOPY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-43.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LOOPY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.33%
+7.20%
-10.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
- LOOPY - The latest meme cryptocurrency to hit the blockchain inspired by the adorable and gentle-hearted Loopy from the beloved "Pororo the Little Penguin" series. Loopy, known for her distinctive pink hue and her role as the voice of reason amongst her friends, now embarks on a new adventure in the digital world as the face of LoopyCoin. Directly inspired by Loopy, the pink North American beaver with a penchant for cooking and a heart full of dreams. Loopy's journey from a friend in "We're Friends!" to starring in "Loopy, the Cooking Princess" reflects the growth and evolution we envision for LoopyCoin.
