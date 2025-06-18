What is LiquidScan (LQSCAN)

LiquidScan is the first quality-focused portfolio & launch tracker purpose-built for HyperEVM and the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem. Through a lightning-fast web dashboard and a lightweight Telegram bot, it lets you follow token creators and wallets in real time, surfaces a proprietary confidence score for every deployer, and labels wallets as builder, farmer or sniper. Drill into full buy/sell history straight from LiquidLaunch, inspect live holdings, realized P&L, ROI and win-rate, filter new listings by audited code, liquidity lock and age, and set instant alerts for whale moves, rugs or trend-breaking volume spikes. Smart-contract events are indexed every two seconds, so you always see current price, liquidity, FDV and volume the moment a pair is minted. Whether you’re hunting alpha or protecting capital, LiquidScan condenses the on-chain stats that matter into a single click.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LiquidScan (LQSCAN) Resource Official Website

LiquidScan (LQSCAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LiquidScan (LQSCAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LQSCAN token's extensive tokenomics now!