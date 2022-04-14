Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) Information

Liquid Collective is the secure liquid staking standard: a protocol with multi-chain capabilities, built and run by a collective of leading web3 teams. Developed in collaboration with a diverse group of industry leaders, Liquid Collective is designed to meet the need for an enterprise-grade decentralized liquid staking standard that can be widely adopted, increasing liquidity and composability for the web3 economy.

Liquid Staked ETH (LsETH) is the receipt token programmatically generated when users stake ETH through the Liquid Collective protocol. LsETH follows the ERC-20 cToken model, enabling users to control their network reward flow.