Plasma (XPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plasma (XPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.73B $ 2.73B $ 2.73B All-Time High: $ 1.6938 $ 1.6938 $ 1.6938 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.2734 $ 0.2734 $ 0.2734 Learn more about Plasma (XPL) price Buy XPL Now!

Plasma (XPL) Information Plasma is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoins. Plasma is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoins. Official Website: https://www.plasma.to/ Whitepaper: https://docs.plasma.to/docs/get-started/introduction/start-here Block Explorer: https://plasmascan.to/

Plasma (XPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plasma (XPL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPL's tokenomics, explore XPL token's live price!

Plasma (XPL) Price History Analyzing the price history of XPL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

