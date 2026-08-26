LeverUp MON Price Today

The live LeverUp MON (LVMON) price today is $ 0.02777943, with a 9.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02777943 per LVMON.

LeverUp MON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,181,206, with a circulating supply of 78.62M LVMON. During the last 24 hours, LVMON traded between $ 0.02720329 (low) and $ 0.03112013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03797289, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134214.

In short-term performance, LVMON moved +1.54% in the last hour and +30.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.33K.

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Volume (24H) $ 3.33K$ 3.33K $ 3.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Circulation Supply 78.62M 78.62M 78.62M Total Supply 78,624,606.12368406 78,624,606.12368406 78,624,606.12368406

The current Market Cap of LeverUp MON is $ 2.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.33K. The circulating supply of LVMON is 78.62M, with a total supply of 78624606.12368406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.