Leia Price (LEIA)
The live price of Leia (LEIA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.37 USD
- Leia price change within the day is -7.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEIA price information.
During today, the price change of Leia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Leia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.72%
-7.93%
+27.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Leia loves to hang around our yard in her free time. She bounces between us, a number of the neighbors who she fancies and her sister Myro. The thing about Leia is that she loves to cuddle but only on her terms, making the unofficial cat of Solana an all the more endearing mascot. Expect to see more of Leia while we bond further with her as the Solana ecosystem and community grows.
