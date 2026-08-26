LayerEdge Price Today

The live LayerEdge (EDGEN) price today is $ 0.00106407, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106407 per EDGEN.

LayerEdge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 187,321, with a circulating supply of 176.00M EDGEN. During the last 24 hours, EDGEN traded between $ 0.0010512 (low) and $ 0.00110157 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02386055, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDGEN moved -0.51% in the last hour and +31.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.57.

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 187.32K$ 187.32K $ 187.32K Volume (24H) $ 94.57$ 94.57 $ 94.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 176.00M 176.00M 176.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LayerEdge is $ 187.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.57. The circulating supply of EDGEN is 176.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.