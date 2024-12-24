KYVE Network Price (KYVE)
The live price of KYVE Network (KYVE) today is 0.02537552 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.55M USD. KYVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KYVE Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.33K USD
- KYVE Network price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 772.40M USD
During today, the price change of KYVE Network to USD was $ -0.00020929290626087.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KYVE Network to USD was $ -0.0043512393.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KYVE Network to USD was $ +0.0086543794.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KYVE Network to USD was $ +0.00511896359350515.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00020929290626087
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0043512393
|-17.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0086543794
|+34.11%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00511896359350515
|+25.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of KYVE Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-0.81%
-2.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KYVE, the Web3 data lake solution, is a protocol that enables data providers to standardize, validate, and permanently store blockchain data streams. By leveraging permanent data storage solutions like Arweave, KYVE’s Cosmos SDK chain creates permanent backups and ensures the scalability, immutability, and availability of these resources over time. KYVE’s network is powered by decentralized uploaders and validators funded by $KYVE tokens and aims to operate as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) in the near future. This past year KYVE has gained major support, currently backed by top VCs, including Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, CMS Holdings, and blockchains such as Arweave, Avalanche, Solana, Interchain, and NEAR.
