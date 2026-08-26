Klima Protocol K2 Price Today

The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.00980055, with a 9.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00980055 per K2.

Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 457,199, with a circulating supply of 46.65M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.00977331 (low) and $ 0.01081411 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.00865476.

In short-term performance, K2 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -11.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.24.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 457.20K$ 457.20K $ 457.20K Volume (24H) $ 31.24$ 31.24 $ 31.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 980.05K$ 980.05K $ 980.05K Circulation Supply 46.65M 46.65M 46.65M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 457.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.24. The circulating supply of K2 is 46.65M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 980.05K.