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The live Klima Protocol K2 price today is 0.00980055 USD.K2 market cap is 457,199 USD. Track real-time K2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Klima Protocol K2 price today is 0.00980055 USD.K2 market cap is 457,199 USD. Track real-time K2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Klima Protocol K2 Logo

Klima Protocol K2 Price (K2)

Unlisted

1 K2 to USD Live Price:

$0.00980077
$0.00980077$0.00980077
-0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:32:53 (UTC+8)

Klima Protocol K2 Price Today

The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.00980055, with a 9.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00980055 per K2.

Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 457,199, with a circulating supply of 46.65M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.00977331 (low) and $ 0.01081411 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.00865476.

In short-term performance, K2 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -11.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.24.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

$ 457.20K
$ 457.20K$ 457.20K

$ 31.24
$ 31.24$ 31.24

$ 980.05K
$ 980.05K$ 980.05K

46.65M
46.65M 46.65M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 457.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.24. The circulating supply of K2 is 46.65M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 980.05K.

Klima Protocol K2 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00977331
$ 0.00977331$ 0.00977331
24H Low
$ 0.01081411
$ 0.01081411$ 0.01081411
24H High

$ 0.00977331
$ 0.00977331$ 0.00977331

$ 0.01081411
$ 0.01081411$ 0.01081411

$ 0.103337
$ 0.103337$ 0.103337

$ 0.00865476
$ 0.00865476$ 0.00865476

-0.00%

-9.36%

-11.70%

-11.70%

Price Prediction for Klima Protocol K2

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of K2 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Klima Protocol K2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Klima Protocol K2 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for K2 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Klima Protocol K2 Price Prediction.

What is Klima Protocol K2 (K2)

What is Klima Protocol? Klima Protocol is a redesigned decentralized carbon market aimed at enhancing carbon pricing, retirement, and offset mechanisms. At the core of Klima Protocol is the Autonomous Asset Manager (AAM) that facilitates pricing and liquidity for tokenized carbon assets via $kVCM and $K2. Together, the AAM and two-token model ensure that pricing emerges internally from supply, demand, and user governance, not external liquidity pools. Klima Protocol charges no fees to its users and all value created flows entirely back to the network’s participants via programmatic incentives and portfolio value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Klima Protocol K2

What is the current market price of Klima Protocol K2?

Klima Protocol K2 is valued at $0.00980055, moving -9.36% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does K2 have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of K2. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Klima Protocol K2 on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of K2?

The circulating supply stands at 46650483.018535934, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Klima Protocol K2?

Klima Protocol K2 generated $-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does K2 perform relative to Base Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Base Ecosystem segment, K2's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Klima Protocol K2

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:32:53 (UTC+8)

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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