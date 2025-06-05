KITNET TOKEN Price (KITNET)
The live price of KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) today is 0.00053754 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.27K USD. KITNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KITNET TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KITNET TOKEN price change within the day is -1.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 203.28M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KITNET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KITNET price information.
During today, the price change of KITNET TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KITNET TOKEN to USD was $ -0.0001039226.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KITNET TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KITNET TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001039226
|-19.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KITNET TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-1.39%
-18.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kitnet Token is a company specialized in real estate investments in communities in Rio de Janeiro. Our main services include the purchase, renovation and sale of properties, rental management, real estate brokerage and property legalization. In addition, we offer investors the opportunity to participate in our real estate fund through the trading of tokens, providing them with a financial return proportional to the amount invested.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KITNET to VND
₫14.1453651
|1 KITNET to AUD
A$0.0008224362
|1 KITNET to GBP
￡0.0003924042
|1 KITNET to EUR
€0.0004676598
|1 KITNET to USD
$0.00053754
|1 KITNET to MYR
RM0.0022684188
|1 KITNET to TRY
₺0.0211468236
|1 KITNET to JPY
¥0.0769004724
|1 KITNET to RUB
₽0.0426376728
|1 KITNET to INR
₹0.0461101812
|1 KITNET to IDR
Rp8.8121297376
|1 KITNET to KRW
₩0.7303502226
|1 KITNET to PHP
₱0.0298925994
|1 KITNET to EGP
￡E.0.0266996118
|1 KITNET to BRL
R$0.0030263502
|1 KITNET to CAD
C$0.0007310544
|1 KITNET to BDT
৳0.0656551356
|1 KITNET to NGN
₦0.8451848928
|1 KITNET to UAH
₴0.0222702822
|1 KITNET to VES
Bs0.05214138
|1 KITNET to PKR
Rs0.15158628
|1 KITNET to KZT
₸0.274252908
|1 KITNET to THB
฿0.0174592992
|1 KITNET to TWD
NT$0.0160778214
|1 KITNET to AED
د.إ0.0019727718
|1 KITNET to CHF
Fr0.0004354074
|1 KITNET to HKD
HK$0.0042143136
|1 KITNET to MAD
.د.م0.0049399926
|1 KITNET to MXN
$0.0103261434