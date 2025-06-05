KITA Price ($KITA)
The live price of KITA ($KITA) today is 0.00005391 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $KITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KITA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KITA price change within the day is -1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $KITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $KITA price information.
During today, the price change of KITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KITA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KITA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KITA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-1.20%
-12.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In a time where meme tokens dominate Base and Ethereum traffic, KITA offers a structured path forward. The project draws inspiration from anime, glitch aesthetics, and AI mythos to create a compelling brand while solving a key infrastructure gap: easy, on-chain token launches with built-in utility for a native token. Through the KITA Next Terminal, creators can fully customize their token — including setting the initial market cap, total supply, swap fees, and liquidity configuration — all within a streamlined interface.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $KITA to VND
₫1.41864165
|1 $KITA to AUD
A$0.0000824823
|1 $KITA to GBP
￡0.0000393543
|1 $KITA to EUR
€0.0000469017
|1 $KITA to USD
$0.00005391
|1 $KITA to MYR
RM0.0002275002
|1 $KITA to TRY
₺0.0021202803
|1 $KITA to JPY
¥0.0077231466
|1 $KITA to RUB
₽0.004275063
|1 $KITA to INR
₹0.0046265562
|1 $KITA to IDR
Rp0.8695160073
|1 $KITA to KRW
₩0.0731477835
|1 $KITA to PHP
₱0.002997396
|1 $KITA to EGP
￡E.0.0026771706
|1 $KITA to BRL
R$0.0003035133
|1 $KITA to CAD
C$0.0000733176
|1 $KITA to BDT
৳0.0065894193
|1 $KITA to NGN
₦0.0844979949
|1 $KITA to UAH
₴0.0022340304
|1 $KITA to VES
Bs0.00522927
|1 $KITA to PKR
Rs0.0152069328
|1 $KITA to KZT
₸0.027504882
|1 $KITA to THB
฿0.001752075
|1 $KITA to TWD
NT$0.0016129872
|1 $KITA to AED
د.إ0.0001978497
|1 $KITA to CHF
Fr0.0000436671
|1 $KITA to HKD
HK$0.0004226544
|1 $KITA to MAD
.د.م0.0004932765
|1 $KITA to MXN
$0.0010356111