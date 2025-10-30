Kava Lend (HARD) Price Information (USD)

Kava Lend (HARD) real-time price is $0.00608644. Over the past 24 hours, HARD traded between a low of $ 0.00485001 and a high of $ 0.00626099, showing active market volatility. HARD's all-time high price is $ 2.97, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00206758.

In terms of short-term performance, HARD has changed by +2.51% over the past hour, +25.10% over 24 hours, and +39.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kava Lend (HARD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 807.51K$ 807.51K $ 807.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Circulation Supply 134.79M 134.79M 134.79M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kava Lend is $ 807.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HARD is 134.79M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.