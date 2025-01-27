KANSTAR Price ($KANSTAR)
The live price of KANSTAR ($KANSTAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $KANSTAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KANSTAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.55K USD
- KANSTAR price change within the day is -24.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $KANSTAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $KANSTAR price information.
During today, the price change of KANSTAR to USD was $ -0.000201884784188287.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KANSTAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KANSTAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KANSTAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000201884784188287
|-24.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KANSTAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.90%
-24.81%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Kanstar project is a comprehensive ecosystem built on the Ronin Network, centered around Kanstar NFTs and the $KANSTAR token. It aims to create a seamless integration between digital collectibles, real-world merchandise, gaming experiences, and blockchain education. The project leverages NFTs not only as digital assets but also as keys to a wide range of utilities and experiences, thus enriching the community's engagement and providing ongoing value to token holders.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $KANSTAR to AUD
A$--
|1 $KANSTAR to GBP
￡--
|1 $KANSTAR to EUR
€--
|1 $KANSTAR to USD
$--
|1 $KANSTAR to MYR
RM--
|1 $KANSTAR to TRY
₺--
|1 $KANSTAR to JPY
¥--
|1 $KANSTAR to RUB
₽--
|1 $KANSTAR to INR
₹--
|1 $KANSTAR to IDR
Rp--
|1 $KANSTAR to PHP
₱--
|1 $KANSTAR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KANSTAR to BRL
R$--
|1 $KANSTAR to CAD
C$--
|1 $KANSTAR to BDT
৳--
|1 $KANSTAR to NGN
₦--
|1 $KANSTAR to UAH
₴--
|1 $KANSTAR to VES
Bs--
|1 $KANSTAR to PKR
Rs--
|1 $KANSTAR to KZT
₸--
|1 $KANSTAR to THB
฿--
|1 $KANSTAR to TWD
NT$--
|1 $KANSTAR to CHF
Fr--
|1 $KANSTAR to HKD
HK$--
|1 $KANSTAR to MAD
.د.م--