What is Joystream (JOY)

Joystream is a decentralized video platform and blockchain. It's powered by the native $JOY token. We built an application called Atlas, which is similar to video platforms that you are already familiar with, but it uses the underlying Joystream blockchain to let you upload videos to your channel, build up your subscriber count, sell your videos as NFTs, and even create your own token for your channel so that people can invest in you. Those token holders can earn a share of the revenue you generate, get early access to your videos, and all sorts of cool things that you control.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Joystream (JOY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Joystream (JOY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Joystream (JOY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOY token's extensive tokenomics now!