IXI Price (IXI)
The live price of IXI (IXI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 543.68K USD. IXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IXI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 286.04 USD
- IXI price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.13B USD
Get real-time price updates of the IXI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IXI price information.
During today, the price change of IXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IXI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IXI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
+0.11%
+21.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions. About Ixian Platform and IxiCash As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks. Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime. Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data. Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
