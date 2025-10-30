ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00010775 24H High $ 0.00012045 All Time High $ 0.00139508 Lowest Price $ 0.00010691 Price Change (1H) -1.94% Price Change (1D) +0.31% Price Change (7D) -7.66%

ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) real-time price is $0.00010936. Over the past 24 hours, RISK traded between a low of $ 0.00010775 and a high of $ 0.00012045, showing active market volatility. RISK's all-time high price is $ 0.00139508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010691.

In terms of short-term performance, RISK has changed by -1.94% over the past hour, +0.31% over 24 hours, and -7.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ItForTheBiscuit (RISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.16K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.16K Circulation Supply 920.30M Total Supply 920,296,414.733632

The current Market Cap of ItForTheBiscuit is $ 100.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RISK is 920.30M, with a total supply of 920296414.733632. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.16K.