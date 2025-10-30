IoTAI (IOTAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00943414 $ 0.00943414 $ 0.00943414 24H Low $ 0.0101544 $ 0.0101544 $ 0.0101544 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00943414$ 0.00943414 $ 0.00943414 24H High $ 0.0101544$ 0.0101544 $ 0.0101544 All Time High $ 0.04887246$ 0.04887246 $ 0.04887246 Lowest Price $ 0.00293688$ 0.00293688 $ 0.00293688 Price Change (1H) +1.12% Price Change (1D) -1.93% Price Change (7D) -12.40% Price Change (7D) -12.40%

IoTAI (IOTAI) real-time price is $0.00974806. Over the past 24 hours, IOTAI traded between a low of $ 0.00943414 and a high of $ 0.0101544, showing active market volatility. IOTAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04887246, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293688.

In terms of short-term performance, IOTAI has changed by +1.12% over the past hour, -1.93% over 24 hours, and -12.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 974.81K$ 974.81K $ 974.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 974.81K$ 974.81K $ 974.81K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IoTAI is $ 974.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 974.81K.