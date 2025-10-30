Internet2 Fund (BETANET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.68% Price Change (1D) +4.04% Price Change (7D) +3.10% Price Change (7D) +3.10%

Internet2 Fund (BETANET) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BETANET traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BETANET's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BETANET has changed by +0.68% over the past hour, +4.04% over 24 hours, and +3.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Internet2 Fund (BETANET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.71K$ 10.71K $ 10.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.71K$ 10.71K $ 10.71K Circulation Supply 999.12M 999.12M 999.12M Total Supply 999,122,543.8437691 999,122,543.8437691 999,122,543.8437691

The current Market Cap of Internet2 Fund is $ 10.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BETANET is 999.12M, with a total supply of 999122543.8437691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.71K.