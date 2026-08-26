INTERCELLAR Price Today

The live INTERCELLAR (CLR) price today is $ 0.00193441, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00193441 per CLR.

INTERCELLAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 890,396, with a circulating supply of 459.85M CLR. During the last 24 hours, CLR traded between $ 0.00192788 (low) and $ 0.00202458 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02278174, while the all-time low was $ 0.00165342.

In short-term performance, CLR moved -0.51% in the last hour and +12.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.49.

INTERCELLAR (CLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 890.40K$ 890.40K $ 890.40K Volume (24H) $ 1.49$ 1.49 $ 1.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 890.40K$ 890.40K $ 890.40K Circulation Supply 459.85M 459.85M 459.85M Total Supply 459,854,607.9586526 459,854,607.9586526 459,854,607.9586526

The current Market Cap of INTERCELLAR is $ 890.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.49. The circulating supply of CLR is 459.85M, with a total supply of 459854607.9586526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 890.40K.