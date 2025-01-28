Incept Price (INCEPT)
The live price of Incept (INCEPT) today is 9.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.16K USD. INCEPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Incept Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 510.85 USD
- Incept price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
During today, the price change of Incept to USD was $ +0.111622.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Incept to USD was $ -4.1333924500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Incept to USD was $ -6.8455639340.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Incept to USD was $ -42.18511475789609.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.111622
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ -4.1333924500
|-45.82%
|60 Days
|$ -6.8455639340
|-75.89%
|90 Days
|$ -42.18511475789609
|-82.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Incept: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.83%
+1.25%
-14.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INCEPT is an experiment that introduces 10,000 “dimensional tokens” built on the experimental ERC-4D token standard. ERC-4D combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-6551, enabling tokens to function both as tradable assets and as wallets that can hold other assets, including NFTs and other tokens. This multi-layered, recursive structure allows tokens to manage, trade, and store assets in a decentralized ecosystem, creating a new form of liquidity for a wide range of assets, from digital to real-world. Key innovations include a Grandfather Paradox mechanism for enhanced security and a deque architecture for flexible asset management. This project provides practical applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset tokenization, digital asset management, and governance automation. Through its advanced functionality, INCEPT enables more complex financial instruments and portfolio management systems, offering a new dimension to token interactions in decentralized ecosystems.
