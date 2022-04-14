Incept (INCEPT) Tokenomics
Incept (INCEPT) Information
INCEPT is an experiment that introduces 10,000 “dimensional tokens” built on the experimental ERC-4D token standard. ERC-4D combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-6551, enabling tokens to function both as tradable assets and as wallets that can hold other assets, including NFTs and other tokens. This multi-layered, recursive structure allows tokens to manage, trade, and store assets in a decentralized ecosystem, creating a new form of liquidity for a wide range of assets, from digital to real-world. Key innovations include a Grandfather Paradox mechanism for enhanced security and a deque architecture for flexible asset management.
This project provides practical applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset tokenization, digital asset management, and governance automation. Through its advanced functionality, INCEPT enables more complex financial instruments and portfolio management systems, offering a new dimension to token interactions in decentralized ecosystems.
Incept (INCEPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Incept (INCEPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Incept (INCEPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Incept (INCEPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INCEPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INCEPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INCEPT's tokenomics, explore INCEPT token's live price!
INCEPT Price Prediction
Want to know where INCEPT might be heading? Our INCEPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.