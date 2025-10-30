Imagen Network (IMAGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00124748 $ 0.00124748 $ 0.00124748 24H Low $ 0.00166488 $ 0.00166488 $ 0.00166488 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00124748$ 0.00124748 $ 0.00124748 24H High $ 0.00166488$ 0.00166488 $ 0.00166488 All Time High $ 0.03800209$ 0.03800209 $ 0.03800209 Lowest Price $ 0.00103394$ 0.00103394 $ 0.00103394 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -5.99% Price Change (7D) -45.31% Price Change (7D) -45.31%

Imagen Network (IMAGE) real-time price is $0.00128024. Over the past 24 hours, IMAGE traded between a low of $ 0.00124748 and a high of $ 0.00166488, showing active market volatility. IMAGE's all-time high price is $ 0.03800209, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00103394.

In terms of short-term performance, IMAGE has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -5.99% over 24 hours, and -45.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.40M$ 6.40M $ 6.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.40M$ 6.40M $ 6.40M Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Imagen Network is $ 6.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IMAGE is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.40M.