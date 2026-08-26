IDEX Price Today

The live IDEX (IDEX) price today is $ 0, with a 12.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDEX.

IDEX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 792,600, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IDEX. During the last 24 hours, IDEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.937763, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDEX moved -2.58% in the last hour and +31.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.67K.

IDEX (IDEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 792.60K$ 792.60K $ 792.60K Volume (24H) $ 101.67K$ 101.67K $ 101.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 792.60K$ 792.60K $ 792.60K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IDEX is $ 792.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.67K. The circulating supply of IDEX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 792.60K.