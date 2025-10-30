Ideaology (IDEA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.963831$ 0.963831 $ 0.963831 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -23.45% Price Change (1D) +14.14% Price Change (7D) +16.74% Price Change (7D) +16.74%

Ideaology (IDEA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IDEA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IDEA's all-time high price is $ 0.963831, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IDEA has changed by -23.45% over the past hour, +14.14% over 24 hours, and +16.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ideaology (IDEA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.44K$ 14.44K $ 14.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.44K$ 14.44K $ 14.44K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ideaology is $ 14.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDEA is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.44K.