Ideaology is a blockchain project that strives to connect three types of users on one unique business network platform.
Innovators, developers and investors connected in one platform create our ecosystem which covers four steps from idea to crowdfunding.
Combined with Ideaology(IDEA) coin platform receives great benefits as possibility to have the lowest fees that currently exist online and perfect crowdfunding method.
Ideaology is erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on ActiveIdea platform: 1. Optional payment gateway 2. Hold on Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right 3. All investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with IDEA token
Every ActiveIdea user will have a personal wallet connected with his profile which will be available also as a mobile app (IOS and Android).
Understanding the tokenomics of Ideaology (IDEA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IDEA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IDEA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
