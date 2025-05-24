iAgent Protocol Price ($AGNT)
The live price of iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) today is 0.00392516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 693.36K USD. $AGNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iAgent Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- iAgent Protocol price change within the day is -4.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 176.65M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $AGNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $AGNT price information.
During today, the price change of iAgent Protocol to USD was $ -0.00017036249587102.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iAgent Protocol to USD was $ +0.0003179336.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iAgent Protocol to USD was $ -0.0029844640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iAgent Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00017036249587102
|-4.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003179336
|+8.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029844640
|-76.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of iAgent Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-4.15%
-32.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize. iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $AGNT to VND
₫100.64502756
|1 $AGNT to AUD
A$0.0060054948
|1 $AGNT to GBP
￡0.0028653668
|1 $AGNT to EUR
€0.0034148892
|1 $AGNT to USD
$0.00392516
|1 $AGNT to MYR
RM0.0166034268
|1 $AGNT to TRY
₺0.1526102208
|1 $AGNT to JPY
¥0.559531558
|1 $AGNT to RUB
₽0.3119324652
|1 $AGNT to INR
₹0.3339133612
|1 $AGNT to IDR
Rp63.3090233948
|1 $AGNT to KRW
₩5.3622395792
|1 $AGNT to PHP
₱0.2172183544
|1 $AGNT to EGP
￡E.0.1957869808
|1 $AGNT to BRL
R$0.0221379024
|1 $AGNT to CAD
C$0.0053774692
|1 $AGNT to BDT
৳0.4782414944
|1 $AGNT to NGN
₦6.2402978712
|1 $AGNT to UAH
₴0.1629726432
|1 $AGNT to VES
Bs0.36896504
|1 $AGNT to PKR
Rs1.1065811072
|1 $AGNT to KZT
₸2.00771934
|1 $AGNT to THB
฿0.1275284484
|1 $AGNT to TWD
NT$0.1176370452
|1 $AGNT to AED
د.إ0.0144053372
|1 $AGNT to CHF
Fr0.0032186312
|1 $AGNT to HKD
HK$0.0307340028
|1 $AGNT to MAD
.د.م0.0360722204
|1 $AGNT to MXN
$0.0755200784