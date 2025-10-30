iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.115556$ 0.115556 $ 0.115556 Lowest Price $ 0.107506$ 0.107506 $ 0.107506 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) real-time price is $0.108954. Over the past 24 hours, LIQ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LIQ's all-time high price is $ 0.115556, while its all-time low price is $ 0.107506.

In terms of short-term performance, LIQ has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.23M$ 3.23M $ 3.23M Circulation Supply 10.16M 10.16M 10.16M Total Supply 29,671,274.37954033 29,671,274.37954033 29,671,274.37954033

The current Market Cap of iAero Protocol LIQ is $ 1.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQ is 10.16M, with a total supply of 29671274.37954033. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.23M.