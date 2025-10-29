The live Ant Token price today is 0.00074 USD. Track real-time ANTY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ANTY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Ant Token price today is 0.00074 USD. Track real-time ANTY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ANTY price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 ANTY to USD Live Price:

$0.00074
-31.48%1D
USD
Ant Token (ANTY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:26:28 (UTC+8)

Ant Token (ANTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00058
24H Low
$ 0.00227
24H High

$ 0.00058
$ 0.00227
--
--
-6.33%

-31.48%

-26.00%

-26.00%

Ant Token (ANTY) real-time price is $ 0.00074. Over the past 24 hours, ANTY traded between a low of $ 0.00058 and a high of $ 0.00227, showing active market volatility. ANTY's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ANTY has changed by -6.33% over the past hour, -31.48% over 24 hours, and -26.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ant Token (ANTY) Market Information

--
$ 86.05K
$ 74.00K
--
100,000,000
BSC

The current Market Cap of Ant Token is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 86.05K. The circulating supply of ANTY is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.00K.

Ant Token (ANTY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Ant Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00034-31.48%
30 Days$ -0.00026-26.00%
60 Days$ -0.00026-26.00%
90 Days$ -0.00026-26.00%
Ant Token Price Change Today

Today, ANTY recorded a change of $ -0.00034 (-31.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ant Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00026 (-26.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ant Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANTY saw a change of $ -0.00026 (-26.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ant Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00026 (-26.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ant Token (ANTY)?

Check out the Ant Token Price History page now.

What is Ant Token (ANTY)

AntVerse is where AI meets gaming and the metaverse. AI x Gaming x Metaverse — all building the AntVerse. You bring the spark — a story, a concept, a vision. We bring the engine — an AI that turns it into a game. The result? A playable microverse — your very own Ant Nest. But it doesn’t stop there. Each Ant Nest connects. Expands. Evolves. Together, we build AntVerse — a living, breathing digital colony. Key Features: AI Game Builder, Modular Game Rooms (Ant Nests), Scalable Metaverse Architecture, Live Creation Loop, Powered by $ANT.

Ant Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ant Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ANTY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ant Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ant Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ant Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ant Token (ANTY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ant Token (ANTY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ant Token.

Check the Ant Token price prediction now!

Ant Token (ANTY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ant Token (ANTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANTY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ant Token (ANTY)

Looking for how to buy Ant Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ant Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ANTY to Local Currencies

1 Ant Token(ANTY) to VND
19.4731
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AUD
A$0.0011174
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to GBP
0.000555
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to EUR
0.0006364
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to USD
$0.00074
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MYR
RM0.0031006
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TRY
0.03108
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to JPY
¥0.11248
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ARS
ARS$1.0632172
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to RUB
0.0592
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to INR
0.0653938
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to IDR
Rp12.3333284
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PHP
0.0433788
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to EGP
￡E.0.035002
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BRL
R$0.003959
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to CAD
C$0.0010286
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BDT
0.0904502
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to NGN
1.0755752
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to COP
$2.890625
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ZAR
R.0.0126984
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to UAH
0.031117
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TZS
T.Sh.1.81818
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to VES
Bs0.16206
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to CLP
$0.6956
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PKR
Rs0.2089168
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to KZT
0.3911196
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to THB
฿0.023976
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TWD
NT$0.0226736
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AED
د.إ0.0027158
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to CHF
Fr0.0005846
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to HKD
HK$0.0057498
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AMD
֏0.283198
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MAD
.د.م0.0068228
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MXN
$0.0136604
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SAR
ريال0.002775
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ETB
Br0.113146
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to KES
KSh0.0956746
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to JOD
د.أ0.00052466
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PLN
0.002701
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to RON
лв0.0032338
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SEK
kr0.0069486
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BGN
лв0.0012432
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to HUF
Ft0.2477372
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to CZK
0.0155252
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to KWD
د.ك0.00022644
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ILS
0.002405
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BOB
Bs0.005106
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AZN
0.001258
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TJS
SM0.006808
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to GEL
0.0020128
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AOA
Kz0.6782766
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BHD
.د.ب0.00027824
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BMD
$0.00074
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to DKK
kr0.0047582
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to HNL
L0.0194398
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MUR
0.0336774
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to NAD
$0.0126614
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to NOK
kr0.0074
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to NZD
$0.0012802
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PAB
B/.0.00074
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PGK
K0.0031524
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to QAR
ر.ق0.0026936
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to RSD
дин.0.074703
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to UZS
soʻm8.9156606
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ALL
L0.0615384
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ANG
ƒ0.0013246
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to AWG
ƒ0.0013246
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BBD
$0.00148
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BAM
KM0.0012432
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BIF
Fr2.18892
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BND
$0.0009546
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BSD
$0.00074
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to JMD
$0.1182446
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to KHR
2.9718844
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to KMF
Fr0.31302
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to LAK
16.0869562
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to LKR
රු0.2252634
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MDL
L0.012506
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MGA
Ar3.318382
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MOP
P0.00592
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MVR
0.011322
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MWK
MK1.2847214
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to MZN
MT0.0472934
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to NPR
रु0.1043696
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to PYG
5.24808
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to RWF
Fr1.07374
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SBD
$0.0060902
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SCR
0.0101824
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SRD
$0.0285936
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SVC
$0.0064676
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to SZL
L0.0126614
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TMT
m0.0025974
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TND
د.ت0.00217264
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to TTD
$0.0050098
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to UGX
Sh2.57816
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to XAF
Fr0.41736
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to XCD
$0.001998
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to XOF
Fr0.41736
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to XPF
Fr0.07548
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BWP
P0.0098494
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to BZD
$0.0014874
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to CVE
$0.070152
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to DJF
Fr0.13098
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to DOP
$0.0474932
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to DZD
د.ج0.096163
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to FJD
$0.0016724
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to GNF
Fr6.4343
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to GTQ
Q0.005661
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to GYD
$0.154808
1 Ant Token(ANTY) to ISK
kr0.09176

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ant Token

How much is Ant Token (ANTY) worth today?
The live ANTY price in USD is 0.00074 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ANTY to USD price?
The current price of ANTY to USD is $ 0.00074. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Ant Token?
The market cap for ANTY is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ANTY?
The circulating supply of ANTY is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ANTY?
ANTY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ANTY?
ANTY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ANTY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ANTY is $ 86.05K USD.
Will ANTY go higher this year?
ANTY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ANTY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:26:28 (UTC+8)

