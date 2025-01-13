What is HUNDRED (HUNDRED)

So here you are again. You've stumbled upon another memecoin with awesome potential. Yuck Yeah. Are you going to get in? Probably. Are you going to sell after it goes up 10% and bail? Sure would! Except...we won't let you. $HUNDRED is here to help save you from yourself. $HUNDRED is the ONLY memecoin with ANTI-PAPER HANDS PROTECTION. When you Buy $HUNDRED will automatically keep you from selling for 100 HOURS. Buy it? 100 Send it? 100 Add liquidity? 100 You won't be able to sell or transfer for 100 HOURS. And no one else will be able to sell either. No one. Not even the devs. Why 100 HOURS? Because most anons can't even wait that long to sell. In 100 HOURS some memecoins have changed lives. But usually people JEET into another project and lose out. Don't be that guy. Joinz us!

HUNDRED (HUNDRED) Resource Whitepaper Official Website