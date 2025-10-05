Horizon (HRZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00587474 $ 0.00587474 $ 0.00587474 24H Low $ 0.00603794 $ 0.00603794 $ 0.00603794 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00587474$ 0.00587474 $ 0.00587474 24H High $ 0.00603794$ 0.00603794 $ 0.00603794 All Time High $ 0.126194$ 0.126194 $ 0.126194 Lowest Price $ 0.00524898$ 0.00524898 $ 0.00524898 Price Change (1H) -0.12% Price Change (1D) +1.82% Price Change (7D) -6.38% Price Change (7D) -6.38%

Horizon (HRZ) real-time price is $0.00602006. Over the past 24 hours, HRZ traded between a low of $ 0.00587474 and a high of $ 0.00603794, showing active market volatility. HRZ's all-time high price is $ 0.126194, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00524898.

In terms of short-term performance, HRZ has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, +1.82% over 24 hours, and -6.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Horizon (HRZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.75K$ 51.75K $ 51.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.76K$ 57.76K $ 57.76K Circulation Supply 8.58M 8.58M 8.58M Total Supply 9,577,807.002004618 9,577,807.002004618 9,577,807.002004618

The current Market Cap of Horizon is $ 51.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HRZ is 8.58M, with a total supply of 9577807.002004618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.76K.