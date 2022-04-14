Horizon (HRZ) Information

Horizon is a synthetic trading exchange designed to allow users to speculate on the price movements of various assets without owning the underlying assets themselves. Instead of trading liquid assets, users enter into contracts that track asset prices, enabling exposure to markets like stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, or index.

Prices are typically derived from the average of external market data sources.

The goal of this exchange is to offer transparent, efficient, and flexible access to global markets without requiring custody of actual assets, making it accessible to a wider range of participants, and allowing the eventual fractional ownership of such.