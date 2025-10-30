HERMES (HERMES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03032298 $ 0.03032298 $ 0.03032298 24H Low $ 0.03197935 $ 0.03197935 $ 0.03197935 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03032298$ 0.03032298 $ 0.03032298 24H High $ 0.03197935$ 0.03197935 $ 0.03197935 All Time High $ 0.18065$ 0.18065 $ 0.18065 Lowest Price $ 0.01960026$ 0.01960026 $ 0.01960026 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -1.48% Price Change (7D) +57.77% Price Change (7D) +57.77%

HERMES (HERMES) real-time price is $0.03104295. Over the past 24 hours, HERMES traded between a low of $ 0.03032298 and a high of $ 0.03197935, showing active market volatility. HERMES's all-time high price is $ 0.18065, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01960026.

In terms of short-term performance, HERMES has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -1.48% over 24 hours, and +57.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HERMES (HERMES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 597.42K$ 597.42K $ 597.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.42K$ 597.42K $ 597.42K Circulation Supply 19.23M 19.23M 19.23M Total Supply 19,231,371.54556538 19,231,371.54556538 19,231,371.54556538

The current Market Cap of HERMES is $ 597.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HERMES is 19.23M, with a total supply of 19231371.54556538. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.42K.