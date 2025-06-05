Henlo Kart Price (KART)
The live price of Henlo Kart (KART) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.60M USD. KART to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Henlo Kart Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Henlo Kart price change within the day is -4.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 210.69T USD
During today, the price change of Henlo Kart to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Henlo Kart to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Henlo Kart to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Henlo Kart to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Henlo Kart: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
-4.55%
-4.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last. When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others. The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins! After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.
