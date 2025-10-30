What is Gunda (GUNDA)

Gunda is a community meme coin about "guqin panda". The guqin is a traditional instrument from china that represents wisdom and patience. We want to bring those values back to the Base chain. We want to provide a safe space to the community, a safe memecoin they can enjoy and sleep with. We are basing our project around the fact people are tired of memes that last 24 hours and that holding culture is not as good as it used to be. Gunda is a MEME so there is no real utility behind it. We want to create a cult around patience and holding. Gunda is a community meme coin about "guqin panda". The guqin is a traditional instrument from china that represents wisdom and patience. We want to bring those values back to the Base chain. We want to provide a safe space to the community, a safe memecoin they can enjoy and sleep with. We are basing our project around the fact people are tired of memes that last 24 hours and that holding culture is not as good as it used to be. Gunda is a MEME so there is no real utility behind it. We want to create a cult around patience and holding.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gunda (GUNDA) Resource Official Website

Gunda Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Gunda (GUNDA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Gunda (GUNDA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Gunda.

Check the Gunda price prediction now!

GUNDA to Local Currencies

Gunda (GUNDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gunda (GUNDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUNDA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gunda (GUNDA) How much is Gunda (GUNDA) worth today? The live GUNDA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GUNDA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of GUNDA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Gunda? The market cap for GUNDA is $ 620.33K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GUNDA? The circulating supply of GUNDA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GUNDA? GUNDA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GUNDA? GUNDA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of GUNDA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GUNDA is -- USD . Will GUNDA go higher this year? GUNDA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GUNDA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Gunda (GUNDA) Important Industry Updates