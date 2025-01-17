Gud Tech Price (GUD)
The live price of Gud Tech (GUD) today is 0.02190674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.18M USD. GUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gud Tech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 127.91K USD
- Gud Tech price change within the day is +1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 830.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GUD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUD price information.
During today, the price change of Gud Tech to USD was $ +0.00026.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gud Tech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gud Tech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gud Tech to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026
|+1.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gud Tech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.95%
+1.20%
+30.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gud Tech aims to be the AI platform for automated finance on Zircuit, the world's most secure blockchain. At launch, Gud Tech delivers cutting-edge market insights and actionable trading strategies via an intelligent agent and terminal. But that’s just the beginning—future upgrades will introduce algorithmic trading vaults, advanced risk analysis tools, agents for spot and perpetuals trading, and much more, unlocking endless possibilities in AI-powered finance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GUD to AUD
A$0.0352698514
|1 GUD to GBP
￡0.0179635268
|1 GUD to EUR
€0.0212495378
|1 GUD to USD
$0.02190674
|1 GUD to MYR
RM0.09858033
|1 GUD to TRY
₺0.778784607
|1 GUD to JPY
¥3.4110984854
|1 GUD to RUB
₽2.2699763988
|1 GUD to INR
₹1.8969046166
|1 GUD to IDR
Rp359.1268277856
|1 GUD to PHP
₱1.2830777618
|1 GUD to EGP
￡E.1.1038806286
|1 GUD to BRL
R$0.132535777
|1 GUD to CAD
C$0.0315457056
|1 GUD to BDT
৳2.6634214492
|1 GUD to NGN
₦34.069362048
|1 GUD to UAH
₴0.9240262932
|1 GUD to VES
Bs1.18296396
|1 GUD to PKR
Rs6.1106660556
|1 GUD to KZT
₸11.62152557
|1 GUD to THB
฿0.7549062604
|1 GUD to TWD
NT$0.720731746
|1 GUD to CHF
Fr0.0199351334
|1 GUD to HKD
HK$0.1704344372
|1 GUD to MAD
.د.م0.2203818044