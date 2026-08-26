Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live GTF price today is 0 USD.GTF market cap is 21,951 USD. Track real-time GTF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GTF price today is 0 USD.GTF market cap is 21,951 USD. Track real-time GTF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About GTF

GTF Price Info

What is GTF

GTF Official Website

GTF Tokenomics

GTF Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GTF Logo

GTF Price (GTF)

Unlisted

1 GTF to USD Live Price:

$0.000000219511
$0.000000219511$0.000000219511
-0.88%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GTF (GTF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:54:53 (UTC+8)

GTF Price Today

The live GTF (GTF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GTF.

GTF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,951, with a circulating supply of 100.00B GTF. During the last 24 hours, GTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GTF moved -- in the last hour and +9.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GTF (GTF) Market Information

$ 21.95K
$ 21.95K$ 21.95K

--
----

$ 21.95K
$ 21.95K$ 21.95K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GTF is $ 21.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTF is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.95K.

GTF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.55%

+9.80%

+9.80%

Price Prediction for GTF

GTF (GTF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GTF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GTF (GTF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GTF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GTF will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GTF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GTF Price Prediction.

What is GTF (GTF)

GOUT FUN — The Meme Launchpad built on GOUT Chain, GOUT FUN is a next-gen meme launchpad for seamless meme launches and trading. Its innovative Three-Pool Burn & Backstop Mechanism—spanning a liquidity pool, backstop pool, and rewards pool—drives sustained value capture and price stability for every meme project on the platform.

GOUT FUN is a one-stop token launch and trading platform built on Binance Smart Chain and Goutchain. Through the innovative "triple-pool burn mechanism," we provide users with a simple and secure token issuance experience while continuously empowering project value and providing price protection

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GTF

What is the current live price of GTF?

GTF is priced at $, showing a price movement of -0.55% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the GTF market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between $ and $ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is GTF's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7291, supported by a market capitalization of $21951.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence GTF's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GTF

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:54:53 (UTC+8)

GTF (GTF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about GTF

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1510
$0.1510$0.1510

+403.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0975
$1.0975$1.0975

+997.50%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.010810
$0.010810$0.010810

+40.77%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7189
$0.7189$0.7189

-2.74%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.2010
$2.2010$2.2010

-15.34%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0975
$1.0975$1.0975

+997.50%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1510
$0.1510$0.1510

+403.33%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02388
$0.02388$0.02388

+47.40%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007825
$0.0007825$0.0007825

+26.10%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.125555
$0.125555$0.125555

+23.58%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage