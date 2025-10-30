GPUAI (GPUAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00662528 $ 0.00662528 $ 0.00662528 24H Low $ 0.00722311 $ 0.00722311 $ 0.00722311 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00662528$ 0.00662528 $ 0.00662528 24H High $ 0.00722311$ 0.00722311 $ 0.00722311 All Time High $ 0.6198$ 0.6198 $ 0.6198 Lowest Price $ 0.00437792$ 0.00437792 $ 0.00437792 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -4.89% Price Change (7D) +5.79% Price Change (7D) +5.79%

GPUAI (GPUAI) real-time price is $0.00671356. Over the past 24 hours, GPUAI traded between a low of $ 0.00662528 and a high of $ 0.00722311, showing active market volatility. GPUAI's all-time high price is $ 0.6198, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00437792.

In terms of short-term performance, GPUAI has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -4.89% over 24 hours, and +5.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GPUAI (GPUAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 411.53K$ 411.53K $ 411.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 669.16K$ 669.16K $ 669.16K Circulation Supply 61.50M 61.50M 61.50M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GPUAI is $ 411.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GPUAI is 61.50M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 669.16K.