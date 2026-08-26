Gotta Go Fast Price Today

The live Gotta Go Fast (FAST) price today is $ 0, with a 3.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAST.

Gotta Go Fast currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,908, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FAST. During the last 24 hours, FAST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAST moved -0.35% in the last hour and -7.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gotta Go Fast (FAST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.91K$ 87.91K $ 87.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.91K$ 87.91K $ 87.91K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gotta Go Fast is $ 87.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.91K.