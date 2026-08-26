Gold Park Price (GPT)
The live Gold Park (GPT) price today is $ 0.00797596, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current GPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00797596 per GPT.
Gold Park currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,009,969, with a circulating supply of 3.76B GPT. During the last 24 hours, GPT traded between $ 0.00788939 (low) and $ 0.00797983 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03055641, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GPT moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 264.72K.
The current Market Cap of Gold Park is $ 30.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 264.72K. The circulating supply of GPT is 3.76B, with a total supply of 9000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.78M.
-0.02%
+0.95%
-0.28%
-0.28%
In 2040, the price of Gold Park could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is Gold Park?
Gold Park is a blockchain initiative launched on 14/11/2024. It focuses on reshaping digital asset trading by blending advanced AI technology, security features, and user-friendly interfaces. The project’s core objective is to enhance liquidity, reduce trading costs, and offer reliable swaps across multiple ecosystems. Its approach aims to engage both novices and seasoned traders, providing an environment that supports efficient transactions and transparent processes.
The team behind Gold Park conducted a lengthy development phase that involved thorough testing of various smart contract solutions. During this period, developers refined features and integrated AI-driven components to streamline digital trading. After unveiling its whitepaper and website, Gold Park built momentum through social media outreach and a growing community. These collective efforts helped establish a project roadmap focused on steady enhancements.
Looking ahead, Gold Park intends to expand by listing its native token, GPT, on decentralized exchanges and forging partnerships in decentralized finance (DeFi). Planned milestones include governance mechanisms that allow token holders to influence the ecosystem’s direction, cross-chain solutions to improve interoperability, and collaborations with gaming or payment platforms. The team also plans to launch an in-house exchange to broaden the project’s scope and utility. By sharing consistent updates, Gold Park aims to maintain community engagement and continuously evolve.
What Is the GPT Token?
GPT is the utility token that powers the Gold Park ecosystem. It combines AI-driven algorithms, secure smart contracts, and an intuitive interface to optimize trading and everyday transactions. One key feature is its liquidity pool optimization, designed to reduce slippage and enable swift on-chain swaps for diverse trading groups. GPT’s architecture supports a streamlined user experience, targeting reduced gas fees and improved transaction times.
Beyond traditional trading functions, GPT serves multiple use cases. It integrates with gaming ecosystems and e-commerce platforms, allowing holders to utilize the token for in-game purchases and online transactions. Additionally, GPT supports staking mechanisms that reward participants for securing the network. As Gold Park expands, new functionalities—such as governance features—are expected to further involve the community in decision-making processes, thereby fostering a more participatory environment.
GPT’s adaptability makes it viable for users seeking a versatile digital asset. Besides facilitating smooth swaps, it underpins a variety of activities, including digital payments, utility bill settlements, and even physical gold exchanges. This broad applicability positions GPT as a flexible medium of exchange, aligned with Gold Park’s vision to accommodate both everyday needs and specialized use cases.
How Many GPT Are in Circulation?
Gold Park introduced GPT with an initial circulation of 9,000,000,000 tokens. This figure reflects the total amount available at launch on 14/11/2024. Distribution strategies and community incentives, such as staking rewards, are expected to impact how tokens move within the ecosystem over time. While the project’s whitepaper outlines the foundational allocation, additional details about lock-up periods or token burns may be revealed in future updates.
The development team emphasizes transparency by regularly sharing progress through official channels and community discussions. As Gold Park’s roadmap advances, GPT’s role as a medium for payments, staking, and governance could broaden, potentially driving changes in the token’s distribution. By ensuring ongoing communication and incorporating community feedback, Gold Park seeks to maintain a sustainable supply model that underpins continued network growth.
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What is the current price of Gold Park?
Gold Park is trading at $0.00797596, representing a price movement of 0.95% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does GPT compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 0.95% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If GPT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Gold Park performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?
Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem segment, GPT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Gold Park's market capitalization today?
The market cap of $30009969 positions GPT at rank #644, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from $0.00788939 to $0.00797983, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is GPT trading?
Gold Park has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact GPT's valuation?
With 3762534208.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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