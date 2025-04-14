GIVER Price (GIVER)
The live price of GIVER (GIVER) today is 0.00255441 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 179.75K USD. GIVER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GIVER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GIVER price change within the day is +5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.05M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GIVER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GIVER price information.
During today, the price change of GIVER to USD was $ +0.00012313.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GIVER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GIVER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GIVER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012313
|+5.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GIVER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.93%
+5.06%
+29.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GIVER is a token for the project GIVER: Bravehand, a Play 2 Earn Trading Card Game built to work with the XRPL. The game is under development and is reaching high demand from the community that is also constantly growing. The token launched over a week ago now and has reached a market cap of 450 thousand and peaked at over 500 thousand at only 9 days old. 6 NFT collections have also been launched. They include playable characters, items and more. They are also used as a form of crowdfunding for the development of the game.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GIVER to VND
₫65.49762681
|1 GIVER to AUD
A$0.0040359678
|1 GIVER to GBP
￡0.0019413516
|1 GIVER to EUR
€0.0022223367
|1 GIVER to USD
$0.00255441
|1 GIVER to MYR
RM0.0112904922
|1 GIVER to TRY
₺0.09706758
|1 GIVER to JPY
¥0.3649485567
|1 GIVER to RUB
₽0.2160775419
|1 GIVER to INR
₹0.2197048041
|1 GIVER to IDR
Rp42.5734829706
|1 GIVER to KRW
₩3.6491534937
|1 GIVER to PHP
₱0.1457546346
|1 GIVER to EGP
￡E.0.1307602479
|1 GIVER to BRL
R$0.015071019
|1 GIVER to CAD
C$0.0035250858
|1 GIVER to BDT
৳0.3097222125
|1 GIVER to NGN
₦4.0675147635
|1 GIVER to UAH
₴0.1055226771
|1 GIVER to VES
Bs0.18136311
|1 GIVER to PKR
Rs0.7146983739
|1 GIVER to KZT
₸1.3173603252
|1 GIVER to THB
฿0.0854705586
|1 GIVER to TWD
NT$0.0829161486
|1 GIVER to AED
د.إ0.0093746847
|1 GIVER to CHF
Fr0.0020690721
|1 GIVER to HKD
HK$0.0197966775
|1 GIVER to MAD
.د.م0.0237049248
|1 GIVER to MXN
$0.0517268025