GIGADOT Price Today

The live GIGADOT (GDOT) price today is $ 0.869831, with a 5.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.869831 per GDOT.

GIGADOT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,637,523, with a circulating supply of 4.18M GDOT. During the last 24 hours, GDOT traded between $ 0.866854 (low) and $ 0.918776 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.726799.

In short-term performance, GDOT moved -- in the last hour and +15.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 208.69.

GIGADOT (GDOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.64M$ 3.64M $ 3.64M Volume (24H) $ 208.69$ 208.69 $ 208.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.64M$ 3.64M $ 3.64M Circulation Supply 4.18M 4.18M 4.18M Total Supply 4,122,773.719440988 4,122,773.719440988 4,122,773.719440988

The current Market Cap of GIGADOT is $ 3.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 208.69. The circulating supply of GDOT is 4.18M, with a total supply of 4122773.719440988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.64M.