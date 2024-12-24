GET Protocol Price (GET)
The live price of GET Protocol (GET) today is 0.862159 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.72M USD. GET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GET Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 370.48 USD
- GET Protocol price change within the day is +4.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.48M USD
During today, the price change of GET Protocol to USD was $ +0.03821909.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GET Protocol to USD was $ +0.1353335293.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GET Protocol to USD was $ +0.2574859407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GET Protocol to USD was $ +0.0034706893945001.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03821909
|+4.64%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1353335293
|+15.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2574859407
|+29.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0034706893945001
|+0.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of GET Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.43%
+4.64%
-23.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The GET Protocol offers a blockchain-based smart ticketing solution that can be used by everybody who needs to issue admission tickets in an honest and transparent way.
|1 GET to AUD
A$1.3794544
|1 GET to GBP
￡0.68110561
|1 GET to EUR
€0.82767264
|1 GET to USD
$0.862159
|1 GET to MYR
RM3.87109391
|1 GET to TRY
₺30.3479968
|1 GET to JPY
¥135.40207095
|1 GET to RUB
₽87.26773398
|1 GET to INR
₹73.37835249
|1 GET to IDR
Rp13,905.78837577
|1 GET to PHP
₱50.44492309
|1 GET to EGP
￡E.44.03908172
|1 GET to BRL
R$5.32814262
|1 GET to CAD
C$1.23288737
|1 GET to BDT
৳103.14870276
|1 GET to NGN
₦1,334.60488882
|1 GET to UAH
₴36.27965072
|1 GET to VES
Bs43.970109
|1 GET to PKR
Rs240.49063146
|1 GET to KZT
₸450.21080821
|1 GET to THB
฿29.54618893
|1 GET to TWD
NT$28.1925993
|1 GET to CHF
Fr0.76732151
|1 GET to HKD
HK$6.69035384
|1 GET to MAD
.د.م8.68194113