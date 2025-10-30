Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.231623 24H High $ 0.276343 All Time High $ 0.674176 Lowest Price $ 0.129475 Price Change (1H) -0.60% Price Change (1D) +7.66% Price Change (7D) -2.82%

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) real-time price is $0.273146. Over the past 24 hours, PNUTZ traded between a low of $ 0.231623 and a high of $ 0.276343, showing active market volatility. PNUTZ's all-time high price is $ 0.674176, while its all-time low price is $ 0.129475.

In terms of short-term performance, PNUTZ has changed by -0.60% over the past hour, +7.66% over 24 hours, and -2.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.44K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.44K Circulation Supply 408.00K Total Supply 408,000.0

The current Market Cap of Geez PNutz is $ 111.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 408.00K, with a total supply of 408000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.44K.